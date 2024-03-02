62 drug peddlers arrested, booked in 39 cases

NL Correspondent

Srinagar, Mar 1

Police arrested 62 drug peddlers, registered 39 cases under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and attached properties in Baramulla district during the first two months of this year.

Police have also recovered contraband & psychotropic substances worth Rs 35.02 lakhs during the period.

Police said among the 62 drug peddlers, the arrested include 7 hard-core ones who have been booked under PIT NDPS.

Police have also attached properties/ vehicles which included 3 residential houses and 1 shopping complex, 2 cars & one Scooty of drug peddlers worth Rs 1.1 Crores in the district during the months of January and February-2024. The contraband seized including Brown Sugar 397 grams worth Rs 5.16 lakh, Heroin 183 grams worth Rs 2.56 lakh, Charas 2.308 worth Rs 11.54 lakh, Cannabis powder 23.5 Kgs worth Rs 15.27 lakh, Spasmoproxyvon Plus 652 tablets Rs. 40,000 and Codeine Phosphate 43 Syrups Rs 9,000 during the period.

“Persons found indulging in drug peddling will be dealt with as per law”, police said and added “our consistent actions against drug peddlers should reassure the community members that we are making efforts to keep our society free from the scourge of drug menace”.