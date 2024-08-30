6 Key Takeaways from Kamala Harris and Tim Walz’s First TV Interview

Kamala Harris chose not to engage with Trump's controversial remarks about her racial identity, dismissing them as part of his “same old tired playbook”.

On Thursday, Vice President Kamala Harris gave the best account of how she has modified some of her stances on such issues like fracking and immigration and argued that her “values have not changed” but the role as the vice president has helped her to see the issues from a different angle.

For the first time in a televised interview with CNN since her Democratic nomination, Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, provided insights into their campaign and key positions as the 2024 presidential race heats up.

She pointed to the Biden administration's efforts under the Inflation Reduction Act, which has expanded fracking while also advancing clean energy initiatives.

“I have not changed that position, nor will I going forward. My values have not changed. I believe it is very important that we take seriously what we must do to guard against what is a clear crisis in terms of the climate,” Harris said.

“What I have seen is that we can grow and we can increase a thriving clean energy economy without banning fracking.”

2. Stand on arms sale to Israel

The interview also touched upon the delicate issue of US arms sales to Israel. Harris was asked whether she would continue the current administration's policy of supporting Israel's defense needs through arms sales. While she did not commit to a specific course of action.