5-judge Constitution Bench to take up matter arising out of a judicial fight between a single judge and a division bench of Calcutta High Court

New Delhi, Jan 27: A five-judge Constitution Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud will assemble on Saturday morning to take up an urgent matter arising out of a judicial fight between a Single Judge and a Division Bench of the Calcutta High Court.



Single-judge Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay had passed an order to ignore the Division Bench’s order. He had also accused Justice Soumen Sen — who was heading the Division Bench — of “acting for a political party in the state”.

The controversy relates to alleged irregularities in the admission of MBBS candidates in state-run medical colleges and hospitals in West Bengal.