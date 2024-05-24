back to top
Jammu5 detained after clashes between 2 families in Jammu
JammuJammu Kashmir

5 detained after clashes between 2 families in Jammu

By: Northlines

Date:

Tawi, May 23: Five individuals were detained after a clash between two families resulted in minor injuries to two persons and gunfire on the outskirts of the Jammu city on Thursday evening, officials said.

The incident took place between the families of Mohammad Siraj and Dil Mohammad over a vehicle parked in front of a gate in the Bassi area, officials added.

The altercation escalated into a clash between the two related families, leading to two people sustaining minor injuries, they said.

Police have taken cognisance of the incident and registered an FIR under relevant sections of the law, they said.

Further investigation is going on, including an inquiry into the firing by the 12-bore gun, which has been seized, officials said.

Widening work on Thathri-Kishtwar stretch going on at snail’s pace
thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

