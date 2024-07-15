back to top
    43-day-long Machail Mata Yatra to start in J-K’s Kishtwar on July 25

    By: Northlines

    : The 43-day-long Shree Machail Mata Yatra in Jammu and 's Kishtwar district will commence on July 25, a senior government official said on Monday, assuring better facilities and enhanced security for the pilgrims.

    The seven-hour-long arduous journey to the shrine has already been reduced by three hours with the completion of the Machail-Paddar road up to Chashoti, while the holding capacity at various locations has been increased to 5,000 pilgrims per day, Kishtwar Deputy Commissioner Devansh Yadav told PTI.

    He said the highlight of this year's yatra will be the introduction of online registration and QR-code-based special pilgrim cards for their safety and security.

    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

