4 Unregistered Clinical Establishments sealed

ANANTNAG, Aug 9: In a routine inspection aimed at strict adherence to medical regulations in the region, a team from the CMO office Anantnag today identified four unregistered clinical establishments and sealed them.

This significant action was taken during an inspection conducted under the guidance of Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Anantnag.

The sealed medical establishments include two dental clinics and two diagnostic centres that were operating without the necessary licenses and approvals.

The CMO's office remains committed to upholding the highest standards of medical practice and ensuring that all healthcare providers comply with established regulations. This action is part of ongoing efforts to safeguard public health and maintain the quality of medical services in Anantnag District.