back to top
Search
    Jammu Kashmir4 unregistered clinical establishments sealed at Anantnag
    Jammu KashmirKashmirLatest News

    4 unregistered clinical establishments sealed at Anantnag

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    ANANTNAG, Aug 9: In a routine inspection aimed at strict adherence to medical regulations in the region, a team from the CMO office Anantnag today identified four unregistered clinical establishments and sealed them.

    This significant action was taken during an inspection conducted under the guidance of Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Anantnag.
    The sealed medical establishments include two dental clinics and two diagnostic centres that were operating without the necessary licenses and approvals.

    The CMO's office remains committed to upholding the highest standards of medical practice and ensuring that all healthcare providers comply with established regulations. This action is part of ongoing efforts to safeguard public and maintain the quality of medical services in Anantnag District.

    Previous article
    LG Sinha Performs Pujan Of Shri Amarnathji Chhari Mubarak
    Next article
    Budget Approval Paves Way For Fiscal And Banking Reforms
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Jammu Police Nabs Smuggler With Suspected Haul Of Narcotics

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu, Aug 9: Police on Friday have arrested one...

    Transfers and Postings : J&K | Labour And Employment Deptt Orders Transfer Of 17 Officers

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, Aug 9: The Labour and Employment Department has...

    Students Rally for Democracy in Srinagar: CEC leads Cycle Rally to Promote Voter Participation

    Northlines Northlines -
    SRINAGAR, Aug 9: The Chief Election Commission (CEC) along...

    J&K | Police Attaches Property Of A Drug Peddler Under Narco Act In Handwara

    Northlines Northlines -
    Srinagar, Aug 9: The property of a drug peddler...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Jammu Police Nabs Smuggler With Suspected Haul Of Narcotics

    Transfers and Postings : J&K | Labour And Employment Deptt Orders Transfer...

    Students Rally for Democracy in Srinagar: CEC leads Cycle Rally to...