4 J&K AGMUT Officers shuffle among transfer of 33 IAS, 45 IPS

New Delhi, Sept 12: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Government of India has ordered a major shuffle among AGMUT Cadre officers affecting 33 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and 45 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers across various Union Territories including Jammu Kashmir. .

As part of this reshuffle, one IAS officer and three IPS officers have been transferred out of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) which included Prerna Puri ( IAS 2006) posted to Chandigarh while Mahnder Nath Tiwari (IPS 2004) stands transferred to Delhi, Altaf Ahmed Khan (IPS 2010) and Shivam Siddharth (IPS 2020) have been shifted to Mizoram from their current postings in J&K.

Similarly, two IAS officers namely Rupesh Kumar (2019) from Chandigarh and Shahzad Alam (2019) from Delhi and two IPS officers including Sheikh Junaid Mehmood (2009) Ladakh and Bisma Qazi (2017) from Delhi have been newly posted to the Union Territory.