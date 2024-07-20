back to top
Search
    Jammu344 kg of poppy plants recovered in Udhampur, 1 held
    JammuJammu KashmirToday's Stories

    344 kg of poppy plants recovered in Udhampur, 1 held

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Tawi, Jul 19: An alleged drug peddlers was arrested in Jammu and 's Udhampur district with 344 kg of poppy plants on Friday, officials said.

    A police team, after a tip off, intercepted an oil tanker for checking on the highway at Chenani, they said, adding that 23 bags, filled with poppy plants weighing 344 kgs and 100 gms, were found concealed inside the tanker.

    The tanker driver, native Harpreet Singh, was arrested and the vehicle was seized, the police said.

    A case has been registered in the Chenani police station and an investigation is underway, they added.

    Previous article
    Court grants bail to former SMC Secy in ‘Kashmir Fight’ blog case
    Next article
    KPDCL disconnects over 3000 non-paying consumers
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Air domain emerged as singular trans-domain link; not just enabler, become force multiplier: VCAS

    Northlines Northlines -
    NEW DELHI, July 19: The ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict has...

    CS reviews progress on JK Samadhan

    Northlines Northlines -
    Srinagar, Jul 19: Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo, Friday reviewed...

    Air Passengers bear brunt due to Microsoft’s Cloud Service outage

    Northlines Northlines -
    3 Indigo flights cancelled, 2 SpiceJet flights delayed at...

    Doda Attack: Forces need to shun traditional ways, change strategy, says former DGP Vaid

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu, Jul 19: The increased terror incidents in Jammu...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Air domain emerged as singular trans-domain link; not just enabler, become...

    CS reviews progress on JK Samadhan

    Air Passengers bear brunt due to Microsoft’s Cloud Service outage