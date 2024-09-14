back to top
Search
    Jammu Kashmir3 terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in Baramulla
    Jammu KashmirKashmirToday's Stories

    3 terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in Baramulla

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Srinagar, Sep 14: Three terrorists were killed on Saturday following an overnight gunbattle with security forces in Baramulla district, officials said, terming it as a “significant success” ahead of the assembly elections.

    Briefing the media after the operation in Chak Tapper Kreeri in the Pattan area of the north district, Commander of the Army's 10 Sector Rashtriya Rifles Brigadier Sanjay Kannoth said that security forces had been receiving inputs about the movement of terrorists in Kreeri.

    “Last night, we received specific intelligence from intelligence agencies about the presence of some unidentified terrorists in Chak Tapar/Watargam,” he said, adding that a cordon was established at the suspected location.

    “Our columns were fired upon by the terrorists hiding in a disused building. As per the standard operating procedures, we returned the fire. The location was cordoned and reinforcements were inducted,” Brig Kannoth said.

    He said the terrorists continued with incessant heavy firing on the troops throughout the night which was effectively countered.

    “The operation continued in the morning when our troops in a very professional manner engaged the terrorists and neutralised them without any collateral damage to civilian life and property,” the army officer added.

    In the operation, three “hardcore” terrorists were neutralised and a large quantity of war-like stores were recovered, Brig Kannoth said, adding that the identity of the terrorists is yet to be ascertained.

    The officer said keeping in view the forthcoming sensitive events in the UT, “this operation assumes significant importance and is a notable success for the security forces and a disruption of nefarious Pakistani design in the Kashmir Valley”.

    Campaigning is on in and Kashmir for the three-phase Assembly elections which are being held after 10 years.

     

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Two forest officials arrested for taking bribe in Kathua
    Next article
    JCO Martyred in Kishtwar gunfight cremated with full military honours in Rajouri
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Private hospitals resume health services under Ayushman Bharat

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu, Sep 14: Private hospitals in Jammu and Kashmir...

    Complaint filed against IAS Officer over alleged irregular appointments in J&K

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, Sept 14: A complaint has been filed with...

    Two forest officials arrested for taking bribe in Kathua

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu, Sep 14: Two forest department officials were arrested...

    1,80,989 cases settled in 3rd National Lok Adalat held across J&K

    Northlines Northlines -
    SRINAGAR, Sept 14: In a continued pursuit of delivering...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Private hospitals resume health services under Ayushman Bharat

    Complaint filed against IAS Officer over alleged irregular appointments in J&K

    J&K has become a bureaucratic fiefdom controlled by BJP-RSS Cabal: Jairam