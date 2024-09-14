back to top
Search
    Jammu Kashmir3 militants killed in Baramulla operation, searches underway in Kishtwar in J&K
    Jammu KashmirLatest NewsLead News

    3 militants killed in Baramulla operation, searches underway in Kishtwar in J&K

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Srinagar, Sep 14: Three terrorists were killed on Saturday morning in an overnight encounter with security forces in  and 's Baramulla district, police said.

    They said a cordon-and-search operation was launched in Chak Tapper Kreeri in the north Kashmir district's Pattan area late Friday night.
    The operation turned into an encounter after terrorists fired on a search party of the forces, who then retaliated, according to a police official.

    The cordon was maintained throughout the night and three terrorists were killed in an exchange of fire in the morning, he said.
    The identity and group affiliation of the slain terrorists are being ascertained, he said, adding that the operation was underway.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    PM Modi to hit campaign trail in J&K’s Doda amid multi-tier security
    Next article
    No competition between Hindi and other languages, they are friends: Amit Shah
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Indian set-up operates by itself, goal will be to protect that: New bowling coach Morkel

    Northlines Northlines -
    Chennai, Sep 14: "What isn't broken shouldn't be mended”...

    Water leakage in main dome of Taj Mahal due to incessant rain; ASI claims no damage

    Northlines Northlines -
    Agra, Sep 14: The main dome of the Taj...

    Chatting with ChatGPT found to soften beliefs of conspiracy theorists

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Sep 14: A ‘conversation’ with a chatbot...

    Massive landslide affects connectivity on Jammu-Rajouri-Poonch National Highway

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu, Sep 14: A massive landslide hit the Jammu-Rajouri-Poonch...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Indian set-up operates by itself, goal will be to protect that:...

    Water leakage in main dome of Taj Mahal due to incessant...

    Chatting with ChatGPT found to soften beliefs of conspiracy theorists