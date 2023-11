Jammu Tawi, Nov 16: A 3.9-magnitude earthquake hit Doda district on Thursday, officials said.

No loss of life or damage to property has been reported, they said.

The earthquake of 3.9 magnitude occurred at 9:34 am, the National Center for Seismology said.

Its epicentre was in Doda. It occurred at latitude 33.05 degrees north and longitude 76.18 degrees east, it said.