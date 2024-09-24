back to top
Search
    Jammu21 Govt employees suspended, 5 workers disengaged for poll campaigning
    JammuJammu KashmirToday's Stories

    21 Govt employees suspended, 5 workers disengaged for poll campaigning

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Tawi, Sep 23: As many as 21 government employees were suspended and five ad-hoc and casual labourers were disengaged from service for taking part in election campaigning in Jammu and , an official said on Monday.

    The action against the erring employees and workers was taken to ensure transparency in the ongoing assembly elections in the Union Territory, a spokesperson of the office of the Chief Electoral Officer said.

    “Acting swiftly on detailed ground inquiry reports, 21 employees found involved in political campaigning have been placed under suspension while five ad-hoc employees including casual labourers and others against whom the charges of involvement in political campaigning were proved have been disengaged”, the spokesperson said.

    The official said 20 employees have been shifted out of the offices where they were posted and attached to other offices to ensure that they do not indulge in such behaviour which raises suspicion of their involvement in campaigning or favouring any particular party or candidate.

    The CEO's office said notices have been issued to 15 employees against whom the complaints of involvement in campaigning have been received and their cases are under investigation.

    Besides, about 51 complaints have been closed as the detailed inquiry proved that they were not involved in political campaigning, the spokesperson said.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Will push for restoration of Statehood; Locals, not Delhi, should run Govt in J&K: Rahul
    Next article
    Will continue to knock SC’s door for restoration of Art 370: Farooq
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Atishi takes charge of AAP’s Govt of Delhi

    Northlines Northlines -
    NEW DELHI, Sept 23: AAP leader Atishi, who took...

    Encounter in Kishtwar enters 3rd Day

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, Sep 23: The encounter that started between security...

    BSF destroys rusted mine in controlled explosion in Samba

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, Sept 23:  The Border Security Force (BSF) on...

    Regional parties misleading people of J&K with false promises: Azad

    Northlines Northlines -
    Srinagar, Sep 23: Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) chairman...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Atishi takes charge of AAP’s Govt of Delhi

    Encounter in Kishtwar enters 3rd Day

    BSF destroys rusted mine in controlled explosion in Samba