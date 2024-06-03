2 Terrorists Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In J&K’s Pulwama

SRINAGAR, Jun 3: Two terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Monday, police said.



Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Nihama area of the south Kashmir district after receiving specific input about the presence of terrorists there, a police official said.

The search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired on a search party of the forces, who then fired back, the official said.

Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, V K Birdhi said that two militants were killed in the exchange of firing.

The identity and group affiliation of the slain terrorists was being ascertained, he added.