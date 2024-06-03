back to top
Search
Jammu Kashmir2 Terrorists Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In J&K's Pulwama
Jammu KashmirKashmirLatest News

2 Terrorists Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In J&K’s Pulwama

By: Northlines

Date:

SRINAGAR, Jun 3: Two terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in  and 's Pulwama district on Monday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Nihama area of the south Kashmir district after receiving specific input about the presence of terrorists there, a police official said.
The search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired on a search party of the forces, who then fired back, the official said.
Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, V K Birdhi said that two militants were killed in the exchange of firing.
The identity and group affiliation of the slain terrorists was being ascertained, he added.

Previous article
Mike Johnson Pledges to “Fight Back” Following Trump’s Landmark Guilty Verdict in Hush Money Trial
Next article
Top 10 Fruits for Boosting Heart Health and Strengthening Immunity During Summer
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

“Not Right To Spread Rumour… Will Punish…”, Says CEC Rajiv Kumar On Jairam Ramesh Allegations Against Amit Shah

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Jun 3: In a sharp outright rejection...

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Tight security arrangements in Kashmir ahead of vote counting on Tuesday

Northlines Northlines -
SRINAGAR, Jun 3: Stringent security arrangements have been made...

3-tier security put in place ahead of counting of votes for Udhampur

Northlines Northlines -
JAMMU, Jun 3:  A day ahead of the counting...

8 Law Officers To Assist AG In Dealing With Habeas Corpus Cases

Northlines Northlines -
JAMMU, June 3: The Department of Law, Justice, and...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Nigam apologises to Mukundan over comment, hopes to move forward

Heatwave Linked to Rising Eye Stroke Cases in India – Symptoms,...

Qualcomm unveils powerful and efficient Snapdragon X processors for AI-driven personal...