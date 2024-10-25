2 porters, 2 soldiers killed in terror attack in Gulmarg

Srinagar, Oct 24: Two porters and two Army soldiers were killed in a terror attack near Nagin area of Botapathri along the Line of Control (LoC) in Gulmarg in Baramulla district on Thursday evening.

An official said that the attack occurred on Thursday evening when the terrorists targeted an Army party.

In the attack, two porters and two army personnel were killed, while three others were injured, who have been shifted to the hospital for treatment.

Following the attack, a massive search operation has been launched by security forces to locate the attackers.

Notably, this is the second major terror attack in Kashmir in the last five days. Earlier on Sunday, seven people including a Doctor were killed at Gagangir, Sonamarg.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah condemned the attack, terming the incident as unfortunate.

“Very unfortunate news about the attack on the army vehicles in the Boota Pathri area of North Kashmir which has resulted in some casualties & injuries. This recent spate of attacks in Kashmir is a matter of serious concern. I condemn this attack is the strongest possible terms & send my condolences to the loved ones of the people who lost their lives. I also pray that injured make a complete & swift recovery”, he wrote on X.

Meanwhile, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President, Mehbooba Mufti condemned the attack and prayed for the swift recovery of the injured soldiers.

“Shocked & deeply saddened by the militant attack on an army convoy in Baramulla in which a civilian porter has been killed. Condemn it unequivocally & pray for the swift recovery of the injured soldiers,” Mehbooba wrote on X.