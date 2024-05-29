back to top
Jammu Kashmir
Jammu Kashmir

2 Hybrid militants held for Pahalgam terror attack

Srinagar, May 28: Security forces in Anantnag district have arrested two hybrid militants for a terror attack in Pahalgam earlier this month in which a tourist couple was injured, officials said on Tuesday.

Those arrested have been identified as Waseem Ahmad Shah and Adnan Ahmad Beigh, both residents of Anantnag, they said.

A pistol along with a magazine and eight rounds, a grenade, and 120 AK rounds were recovered from their possession, the officials said.

“Security forces solved the Pahalgam terror attack by arresting two hybrid terrorists,” the officials said.

On May 18, a tourist couple from Rajasthan’s Jaipur were shot at by militants at an open camp in Pahalgam tourist resort.

The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

