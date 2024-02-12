2 Brothers held for robbing man after posing as policemen in Samba

Jammu Tawi, Feb 11: Two brothers were arrested for allegedly injuring and robbing a man after posing as policemen in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, a senior police officer said on Sunday.

The accused Bachan Lal and Lovely Kumar, residents of Smailpur, allegedly stopped the man and asked him to accompany them to a police station in the Bari Brahmana area for ‘investigation' into a case, Samba SSP Vinay Kumar Sharma said.

He said the victim got suspicious about the real identity of the culprits, who allegedly attacked him with sharp-edged weapons and fled the scene after robbing him.

Police arrested the accused within three hours of the crime and seized two knives, one police and one Army jackets and a police cap allegedly used in the crime, the officer said.

He said the arrested accused are hardcore criminals and it is a matter of investigation whether they were involved in any other such incident in the past.

Police have registered a case under the relevant sections of law and further investigation is on, the officer said.