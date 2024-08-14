back to top
Search
    India1,037 Police medals for central and state forces announced on Independence day...
    IndiaLatest NewsLead News

    1,037 Police medals for central and state forces announced on Independence day eve

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    New Delhi, Aug 14: The government on Wednesday announced service medals for 1,037 police personnel of various central and state forces on the eve of Independence Day.

    According to a Union Home Ministry statement, 214 personnel will be decorated with bravery medals, including a President's Medal for Gallantry (PMG) and 231 Medal for Gallantry (GM). The GM includes four decorations for firefighters and one for civil personnel.
    A maximum of 52 bravery medals has been given to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), 31 to the  and Police, 17 police personnel each from Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, 15 from Chhattisgarh and a dozen from Madhya Pradesh.
    The lone PMG medal, the highest police decoration for bravery, has been announced for Telangana Police Head Constable Chaduvu Yadaiah for showing ”rare gallantry” in apprehending two notorious chain snatchers and arms traffickers on July 25, 2022.
    The two criminals had ”viciously” attacked the cop and repeatedly stabbed him all over his body but he did not let them loose from his grip. The brave policeman suffered severe injuries and was hospitalised for 17 days, according to the home ministry statement.
    The other medals include the 94 President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service and 729 Medal for Meritorious Service.
    These medals are announced twice a year, the other being on the occasion of Republic Day. PPMG and PMG is awarded for displaying conspicuous gallantry in saving life and property, or in preventing or arresting criminals.
    The President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service is awarded for a special distinguished record in police service and the Police Medal for Meritorious Service is awarded for valuable service characterised by resource and devotion to duty.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Indian shuttler Ashwini Ponnappa rebuts SAI’s claims of substantial Paris funding
    Next article
    Security forces launch search ops in J&K’s Doda, Weapon recovered
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    J&K police gets 50 medals for gallantry, meritorious service on eve of I-Day

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu, Aug 14: J&K Police has bagged 50 medals...

    High alert, Multi-Tier security in Jammu and Kashmir ahead of Independence day

    Northlines Northlines -
    Srinagar, Aug 14: A multi-layered security system based on...

    Reiterate commitment to always protect bonds of Unity, Brotherhood: PM Modi

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Aug 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on...

    Security forces launch search ops in J&K’s Doda, Weapon recovered

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu, Aug 14: Security forces have launched a cordon...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Renowned Neuroscientist Discusses Growing Concerns of Increased Smartphone and Social Media...

    J&K police gets 50 medals for gallantry, meritorious service on eve...

    How Pace Sensation Umran Malik is Preparing for his Comeback