1000’s Join Republic Day Functions In Srinagar, Jammu

Srinagar, Jan 27: The 75th Republic Day celebrations passed off peacefully across Jammu and Kashmir while the authorities stated that the main venues witnessed the participation of more than 40,000 people. Large queues of people were seen outside the main venues of the Republic day function in Srinagar as well as in Jammu.



Pertinently, the government had invited the people to attend the R-Day functions in Jammu & Kashmir while there was no special invitation or pass for anyone to participate in the events.



The main function in Srinagar was held at Bakshi Stadium here where the Advisor to Lt Governor, R R Bhatnagar took salute at the March Past where he unfurled the National flag.

Officials said that nearly 25,000 to 30,000 people have participated in the main function at Bakshi Stadium.



Notably, the Republic Day marks the adoption of India's constitution and the country's transition to a Republic on January 26, 1950.