    10 RSS workers injured in attack during ‘Sharad Purnima’ event, 2 held

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Agencies

    JAIPUR:  Ten RSS workers were injured after they were attacked with “knives and other weapons” by a group of people during a Sharad Purnima event at a temple here, with police saying they detained two persons on Friday over the late last night incident.

    Police said the incident happened Thursday when a ‘jagran’ programme was underway at the temple in Jaipur’s Karni Vihar, and local residents objected to the noise and crowd in their neighbourhood at late hours.

    An official from the local Karni Vihar police station said two of the residents arrived at the venue when ‘kheer’ was being distributed among devotees. After an altercation, they called in more people from their group and attacked the Rashtriya Swayamsevak (RSS) workers, leaving 10 of them injured. Six — Shankar Bagda, Murarilal, Ram Pareek, Lakhan Singh Jadoun, Pushpendra, and Dinesh Sharma — of the injured have been admitted at the Sawai Man Singh Hospital for treatment. The incident triggered protests and a road blockade. Heavy police deployment has been made in Karni Vihar to maintain order.

    Rajasthan Cabinet minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore visited the injured at the SMS Hospital and said strict action would be taken against those involved. Rathore also emphasised that a thorough investigation would follow, ensuring accountability.

     

