Yuvraj Singh to contest Lok Sabha polls from Gurdaspur on BJP ticket? His response

New Delhi, Mar 2: Sitting MP Sunny Deol has ruled out a re-election bid and Yuvraj Singh's recent meeting with Union minister Nitin Gadkari intensified the speculations.

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh has refuted media reports suggesting his entry into the political arena by contesting the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Gurdaspur. The 42-year-old former all-rounder said his passion lies in helping people and reaffirmed his commitment to his philanthropic endeavours through the ‘YOUWECAN' foundation.

“Contrary to media reports, I'm not contesting elections from Gurdaspur,” Yuvraj Singh said in a post on X.

“My passion lies in supporting and helping people in various capacities, and I will continue to do so through my foundation @YOUWECAN. Let's continue making a difference together to the best of our abilities,” he added.

Several media reports claimed that Yuvraj Singh may contest on a BJP ticket from Gurdaspur where sitting MP Sunny Deol, under fire for virtually abandoning his constituency, ruled out his re-election bid last year.



The speculations of Yuvraj Singh contesting from Gurdaspur intensified after the former India cricketer, along with his mother Shabnam Singh, recently met Union minister Nitin Gadkari.

The BJP's history of parachuting celebrity candidates from Gurdaspur also helped the rumours mills around Yuvraj Singh's candidature go into overdrive.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections Sunny Deol, contesting on a Bharatiya Janata Party ticket, defeated the sitting MP Sunil Jakhar of the Indian National Congress (INC). Jakhar joined the BJP in May 2022.



Sunny Deol criticised

A few days ago, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann had hit out at Sunny Deol over his “absence” from the constituency and reminded him that politics meant serving and being available to the people round the clock. Targeting Deol, the chief minister alleged that despite being elected from Gurdaspur, the BJP MP is not aware of the basic topography of Pathankot.

Mann said there are a lot of dedicated leaders from the state who are serving the state with dedication and with zeal. He said people must vote for these leaders rather than selecting the “parachute leaders chosen by people from outside”.