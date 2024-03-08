Search
Woman injured while working near firing range in Reasi
Jammu Kashmir

Woman injured while working near firing range in Reasi

, Mar 7: A 37-year-old woman suffered an injury likely from a splinter while she was working near a small firing range in Reasi district on Thursday, a police spokesperson said.

Sita Devi, a resident of Khudri Chinkah village, “sustained splinter-like injury when she went near the firing butt in Rudd Pull for cutting grass” in the morning, the official said.

She was admitted to a hospital by a team of the Arnas police station, the spokesperson said and added that preliminary inquiry rules out a terror angle to the incident.

Further investigation is underway, the official said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mohita Sharma appealed to the people to stay away from rumour mongering. Any person found involved in creating fake news will be dealt with strictly, the officer said.

Worn-out rhetoric: Opposition parties express disappointment over PM’s speech in Srinagar
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

