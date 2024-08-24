Will extend support to NC, Congress alliance if PDP’s agenda is accepted: Mehbooba Mufti

Srinagar, Aug 24: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday said that the party will completely support the National Conference and Congress alliance if the parties will accept it's agenda.



Speaking to reporters during party manifesto release function, the PDP chief, said that they will not fight for the seats, but will completely support the alliance if they accept to follow their agenda, which includes the resolution of Kashmir issue.

Mehbooba said power and seats doesn't matter for PDP, but in case the party's agenda is accepted, it will extend support to the alliance in Jammu and Kashmir.

Mehbooba while reacting to a query, said that there won't be any alliance after the elections with BJP. “We had forged an alliance with BJP to safeguard the identity of J&K, but when the decision has already been taken, the alliance with BJP on the basis of agenda is not possible now,” she added.

Moreover, while releasing the manifesto, Mehbooba said the traditional routes will be opened, free 200 units of electricity will be provided, the fight over the resolution of Kashmir issue will be taken forward and the dialogue process to be started if PDP is elected to power.