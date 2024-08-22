“We Want Statehood For You… Battle Of Ideologies Between Congress, RSS “: Rahul Gandhi in Jammu

Jammu, Aug 22: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that the representation of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and giving back the statehood is most important for the Congress, adding that there is a “battle of ideologies” between Congress and RSS.”

Addressing the people of Jammu, the LoP emphasised the culture of Jammu and said that it's a land of Maa Vaishno devi, adding that the people here have different thinking and styles.

“Jammu has a culture, a history, it's a land of Maa Vaishno devi, your lifestyle and thinking style are different. Every state has a different style, we want all these cultures, history and languages to be protected. We want your voice in your govt. BJP has a different thinking, they want to run the entire country from Nagpur, through remote control. The complaint that you are making is that outsiders are getting benefits, if you go to Maharashtra, you'll hear a similar complaint,” he said.

“We want statehood for you, that is in your heart. We want you to run your state the way you want to, this is the message we came to convey,” he added.

Rahul Gandhi further said that his relationship with the people of Jammu is of love and family.

“My relation with you all is that of love and family. My family comes from your state, so you have to keep in mind that I am your soldier in Delhi. Whatever you want… my doors are always open for you,” he said.

He further asserted that the assembly elections are a battle of ideologies between Congress and RSS.

“Alliance is happening… I want our workers and commanders to get respect from whatever alliance takes place. You fight for us and it's a battle of ideologies – between Congress and RSS… I sit in parliament, I see him (PM Modi). I can tell you that you have finished the confidence of PM Modi. Congress workers have given so much psychological tension to him that his psychology has collapsed,” he said.

Rahul Gandhi said, “You know your sipahi is in Delhi. Anything you want you can tell me I will do that.”