We are witnessing revival of J&K’s cultural identity, spiritual traditions: LG Sinha

Inaugurates Jagadguru Sri Ramanujacharya Saraswathi Bhandaram Digital Library and Sri Yadugiri Yathiraja Mutt Branch

SRINAGAR, Oct 4 : Lieutenant Governor Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha Wednesday inaugurated Jagadguru Sri Ramanujacharya Saraswathi Bhandaram Digital Library and Sri Yadugiri Yathiraja Mutt Branch, Kashmir.

Speaking on the occasion, LG Sinha said Sri Ramanujacharya through his philosophy of vishishtadvaita preached love, peace, compassion, universal brotherhood and social equality. He showed the society path of righteousness, virtue and devotionals that influenced the ‘Bhakti Movement'.

The Mutt's Kashmir Branch, treasure of eternal wisdom being made available through digital library will inspire us in building a peaceful and harmonious society, he said.



Sri Ramanujacharya had deep spiritual connect with Kashmir.While composing the epic ‘Sri Bhasya', he travelled to Kashmir to refer to Bodhayana Vritti Grantha on Brahma Sutras. When his most famous work was complete,he again visited Kashmir & dedicate ‘Sri Bhasya' to Maa Sharada, Sinha added.



Adding that he said, “We are witnessing a revival of J&K's cultural identity & spiritual traditions which has always promoted co-existence of almost all major religions spiritual streams known to humankind and gave the ideals of humanism, communal harmony, and peace to the world”.



Earlier today, Amit Shab also conveyed his best wishes to Sri Mutt & assured that he will personally visit Mutt's Kashmir branch.