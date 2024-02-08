Violence engulfs Haldwani after ‘illegal’ madrasa demolished, Property, vehicles set on fire

Shoot-at-sight orders, curfew imposed, many injured hospitalized

The Uttarakhand Government later Thursday has issued shoot-at-sight orders in Haldwani’s Banbhulpura after large scale violence erupted following the demolition of an illegal Madrasa/Mosque, a latest report said.

The Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami called a high level meeting and announced that all schools would remain closed in Haldwani on Friday. The Chief Minister has condemned the violence and announced that miscreants involved in the violence will not be spared and will be punished.

Earlier today, the local civic body demolished an illegal madrasa constructed over the state land near the Banbhulpura police station in Haldwani. Following this, clashes broke out as miscreants threw stones at police officers and set vehicles on fire, including a police car. They vandalized several vehicles and set a transformer on fire.

The chief minister held a meeting with the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police, a curfew was imposed in Banbhulpura. Officials said that people would only be allowed to venture out in case of medical emergencies.

Dhami said that in the Banbhulpura area of Haldwani, a team from the administration went for removing the illegal encroachment following a court order. “Anti-social elements there got into a brawl with the police. A few police personnel and administrative officials sustained injuries,” he said.

Additional companies of police and central forces are being deployed there. “A curfew is in place. Strict action will be taken against rioters and encroachers who committed arson.”

The police said that several district administration officials and police personnel sustained injuries. They vandalized several vehicles and set some of them on fire.

The mob also set a transformer on fire, resulting in a power outage in the area. Several journalists and administration officials were trapped inside the police station as a mob surrounded the Banbhulpura police station.

What happened in Haldwani

Uttarakhand DGP Abhinav Kumar said around 4 pm today, a joint team of District Administration and Police was conducting an anti-encroachment drive in Banbhoolpura, Haldwani as per the Court’s order. Opposing that, he said, a few anti-social elements pelted stones and caused arson.

“It is also being said that they fired at the Police using illegal weapons. DIG Kumaon reached the spot immediately and additional Police forces have also been called there. State Government has also demanded the MHA for additional Police forces,” he added.

Kumar said that the Home Ministry has made four companies of additional central forces available to Uttarakhand. “As per the information available, several Police personnel and administration officials sustained injuries and have been admitted to hospitals. No casualties reported yet.”

The top cop said that the situation was tense but under control. “In the days to come, the people behind the incident will be identified and action will be taken against them.”