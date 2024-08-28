back to top
    VDGs open fire on observing suspicious movement

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    , Aug 27: A group of Village Guards opened fire on observing suspicious movement in a village in Rajouri district, officials said on Tuesday.

    The guards noticed two unidentified persons near the house of a political activist at village Meira-Nagrota, eight km from Rajouri district headquarters, late Monday night, the officials said.

    Security forces cordoned off the village and carried out searches following the incident but there was no trace of the suspected persons.

    The search operation was extended to adjoining villages this morning and was continuing when last reports were received, the officials said.

