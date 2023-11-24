Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Late-night snag delays rescue operation

New Delhi, Nov 24 : Pipe-laying through the rubble to prepare an escape route for workers trapped at the Silkyara tunnel remained stalled on Friday morning with the platform on which the drilling machine stands being stabilised by shotcreting, an official said.



Boring through the rubble was put on hold again on Thursday apparently after cracks appeared in the platform on which the drilling machine rests, in a fresh hurdle to the rescue of 41 workers trapped inside for 12 days.



