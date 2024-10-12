back to top
    US Pursues Diplomatic Resolution to Lebanon Crisis Through Engagement and Aid Support

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    As unrest continues between Israel and Lebanon-based Hezbollah militants, United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken has reiterated his country's commitment to find a peaceful solution. Speaking from Laos where he attended economic summits, Blinken said the U.S. wants to support Lebanon's sovereignty and help end the current humanitarian crisis through negotiation instead of further conflict.

    Tensions have risen over the past year as Israel has expanded military operations against targets in Lebanon in response to cross-border attacks by Hezbollah during last year's war in Gaza. This has exacerbated suffering for Lebanese civilians already struggling with economic collapse. While affirming Israel's right to self-defense, Blinken acknowledged concerns about the dire situation facing Lebanese people and pledged America's involvement in facilitating aid access.

    The Secretary emphasized that a strong, independent Lebanon is in everyone's interest. He discussed the need for leadership reflective of the public will after two years of presidential vacancy amid Hezbollah dominance. Blinken also held phone calls with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, where he stressed the importance of the state taking control of its destiny instead of allowing external interference.

    As violent escalation threatens to engulf the region once more, Blinken reaffirmed the United States' mediation to end hostilities and support an enduring political resolution. He remains optimistic that diplomacy can resolve underlying issues in Lebanon and allow citizens to resume normal lives free of conflict. The community watches with concern for a solution that safeguards stability across the volatile Middle East.

    Kamala Harris to publicly disclose full medical records on Saturday
    WHO report shows vaccines can reduce antibiotic use, fight resistance
