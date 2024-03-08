Search
Jammu KashmirUpset over sitting arrangement, ex-Dy CM Muzaffar Beig leaves PM rally venue
Jammu KashmirKashmir

Upset over sitting arrangement, ex-Dy CM Muzaffar Beig leaves PM rally venue

By: Northlines

Date:

Srinagar, Mar 7: Former and deputy chief minister Muzaffar Beig, who was among several non-BJP leaders invited to Narendra Modi's rally here, left the venue in a huff even before the Prime Minister's arrival as “no separate (sitting) arrangement” had been made for Padma awardees like him.

A Padma Shri awardee, Muzaffar Beig was accompanied by his wife and Baramulla District Development Council (DDC) chairperson Safeena Beig.

After reaching the Bakshi stadium here, the couple were taken to a sitting area meant for BJP leaders and others. However, they left minutes later.

Speaking to reporters, Safeena Beig said it was unfortunate that there was no separate seating arrangement for Padma awardees.

“Beig is a Padma awardee and came here in that capacity. But it was very unfortunate that there was no separate arrangement for such awardees,” she said.

“We had come here to welcome our prime minister and thank him. I had come here as (DDC) chairperson. This is an official function and we wanted to be part of it,” she said.

Safeena Beig said she would take up the matter with the government.

Asked about speculation that Muzaffar Beig might join the BJP, she said politicians from different parties were present at the rally venue and it does not mean all of them are joining the BJP.

“This is not a BJP function,” she said.

Apni Party leader and former Srinagar mayor Junaid Azim Mattu, Conference leader Pervez Qadri and People's Conference leader Raja Ajaz Ali were among the politicians who attended Modi's rally.

The rally, the first by a prime minister at the Bakshi stadium, was held amidst stringent security arrangements. The city, south of Jhelum, was converted into a fortress with only people having valid passes allowed to proceed towards the venue.

This was Modi's first visit to Kashmir since the Centre abrogated the special status given to the erstwhile state and divided it into two Union territories — Jammu and Kashmir and — on August 5, 2019.

Previous article
J&K more peaceful, witnessed huge transformation in last few years: LG Sinha
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

J&K more peaceful, witnessed huge transformation in last few years: LG Sinha

Northlines Northlines -
Srinagar, Mar 7: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday...

There is no dynastic rule in India since Independence: Farooq

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu Tawi, Mar 7: Reacting to the statement of...

Prime Minister addresses Viksit Bharat Viksit Jammu Kashmir programme in Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir

Northlines Northlines -
Highlights of Lieutenant Governor’s Speech Grateful to Hon'ble PM Shri...

Armed Forces Ready To Give Befitting Reply If Anyone Casts Evil Eye On India: Rajnath

Northlines Northlines -
Agencies New Delhi, Mar 7: The armed forces are well...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.