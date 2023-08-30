UP Bar Council declares a strike

The Bar Council has asked the government to address the situation by prosecuting the involved police officers and compensating the injured lawyers.

The Uttar Pradesh Bar Council has called for a state-wide strike by lawyers on August 30 to protest the police attack on lawyers in Hapur.

The council has asked the government to address the situation by taking action against the involved police officers and compensating the lawyers who have been injured.

They have also stated that if no effective action is taken, a meeting to discuss the next steps will be held on September 3. Lawyers in Uttar Pradesh are protesting an alleged police attack on advocates who were peacefully demonstrating in Hapur against a false case filed against Advocate Priyanka Tyagi.

As a result of this incident, the High Court Bar Association Allahabad declared a work stoppage on 30 August. The Uttar Pradesh Bar Council has taken note of the situation and issued a letter stating that lawyers across the state will not be working on that day. They have encouraged bar members to meet with the Chief Minister in Lucknow.