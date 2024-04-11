Search
HealthUnderstanding Additional Hurdles of Pregnancy After 35 on National Safe Motherhood Day
Health

Understanding Additional Hurdles of Pregnancy After 35 on National Safe Motherhood Day

By: Northlines

Date:

As Safe Motherhood Day draws attention to ensuring safe pregnancies, experts shine light on specific challenges faced by expecting mothers above 35 years of age. While starting a family later in life has benefits, medical professionals acknowledge increased risks during the journey.

Fertility expert Dr. Garima Sawhney notes one primary hurdle is natural conception becoming difficult with the age-related drop in egg quantity and quality post 35. However, she reassures fertility treatments offer hope for some. Another factor is a slightly higher likelihood of chromosomal abnormalities in the baby like Down's syndrome with advanced maternal age. Thankfully, prenatal screenings help detect potential issues early.

Ob/Gyn Dr. Nupur Gupta emphasizes how conditions such as gestational diabetes and high blood pressure witness a rise in incidence among older moms. Multiple conceptions from fertility methods also augment risks such as preeclampsia. The risk of preterm birth leading to neonatal ICU admission and cesarean delivery is seen to inch up.

Dr. Gupta stresses the importance of lifestyle modifications like diet, exercise and weight management gain significance to counter certain age-related complications during pregnancy. Her list of pre-planning medical tests aid in personalized care catering to every woman's health circumstances.

Both doctors unanimously agree regular checkups enable medical experts to monitor for issues and tackle them promptly. Developing open communication allows evaluating each case individually for smooth sailing. With due diligence and holistic support, several women achieve complication-free deliveries, even after three and a half decades of age.

Previous article
President Biden welcomes Japanese PM Fumio Kishida to Washington for important talks on strengthening historic alliance
Next article
17 pilgrims killed, 38 injured as bus falls into ravine in Pakistan’s Balochistan province
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

World Parkinson’s Day 2024: Learn about significance, symptoms and ways to support this disease awareness

Northlines Northlines -
April 11th each year is observed as World Parkinson's...

EPA Sets First National Limits on Toxic ‘Forever Chemicals’ PFAS in Drinking Water

Northlines Northlines -
In a landmark decision, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)...

6 Refreshing beverages that support liver health

Northlines Northlines -
With rising health concerns, beverage brands are launching liver-loving...

How Extreme Heat Impacts Heart Health and Tips to Manage Cardiovascular Risks During Heatwaves

Northlines Northlines -
As heatwaves continue across many regions, it is crucial...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

World Parkinson’s Day 2024: Learn about significance, symptoms and ways to...

BJP holds Sukhmani Sahib ‘path’ during office opening

17 pilgrims killed, 38 injured as bus falls into ravine in...