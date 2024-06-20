Uber Green electric cabs launched in Kolkata

NL Corresspondent

Kolkata: Uber on Thursday announced the launch of its flagship electric vehicle service, Uber Green, in Kolkata, marking a step towards eco-friendly urban transportation. Uber becomes the second ride-hailing service provider to offer electric vehicles in the city, following Snap E, another brand operating with an all-EV fleet.

“Enhancing the air quality in Kolkata is a shared duty we all must embrace. I commend Uber for introducing ‘Uber Green' in Kolkata, a significant step towards reducing carbon emissions in our city,” West Bengal Transport Minister Snehasis Chakraborty said. “This service allows residents to book zero-emission rides with ease through the Uber app, promoting sustainable travel across the city, including routes to and from Kolkata international airport,” Uber said in a statement. The company did not disclose details on the number of vehicles under Uber Green or its expansion plans for the city. The company has committed to becoming a zero-emissions mobility platform by 2030 in Europe and North America, and globally by 2040.