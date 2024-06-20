back to top
Search
IndiaUber Green electric cabs launched in Kolkata
India

Uber Green electric cabs launched in Kolkata

By: Northlines

Date:

NL Corresspondent

Kolkata: Uber on Thursday announced the launch of its flagship electric vehicle service, Uber Green, in Kolkata, marking a step towards eco-friendly urban transportation. Uber becomes the second ride-hailing service provider to offer electric vehicles in the city, following Snap E, another brand operating with an all-EV fleet.

“Enhancing the air quality in Kolkata is a shared duty we all must embrace. I commend Uber for introducing ‘Uber Green' in Kolkata, a significant step towards reducing carbon emissions in our city,” West Bengal Transport Minister Snehasis Chakraborty said. “This service allows residents to book zero-emission rides with ease through the Uber app, promoting sustainable travel across the city, including routes to and from Kolkata airport,” Uber said in a statement. The company did not disclose details on the number of vehicles under Uber Green or its expansion plans for the city. The company has committed to becoming a zero-emissions mobility platform by 2030 in Europe and North America, and globally by 2040.

 

 

 

Previous article
Ola Electric, Emcure Pharma get Sebi’s nod to float IPO
Next article
Not acting on unsecured lending could have created bigger problem; RBI actions slowed growth: Das
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Patna High Court Strikes Down Bihar’s Quota Hike From 50% To 65%

Northlines Northlines -
Patna: In a setback to the Nitish Kumar government...

Dharmendra Pradhan Announces High-Level Committee To Probe Issues Pertaining To NTA

Northlines Northlines -
Agencies New Delhi: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday...

Sensitivity And Inclusivity Deeply Rooted In India’s Culture And Civilization: Murmu

Northlines Northlines -
NEW DELHI:  President Droupadi Murmu emphasized that sensitivity and...

34 people die in Tamil Nadu after consuming illicit arrack

Northlines Northlines -
Kallakurichi/Chennai: The entire Karunapuram locality in Kallakurichi on Thursday...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

YOGA: FOR SELF AND SOCIETY International Day of Yoga: June 21

Patna High Court Strikes Down Bihar’s Quota Hike From 50% To...

Dharmendra Pradhan Announces High-Level Committee To Probe Issues Pertaining To NTA