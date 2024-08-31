Two Killed, Nine Injured In Separate Road Accidents In J&K

back to top
    JammuTwo Killed, Nine Injured In Separate Road Accidents In J&K
    , Aug 31:  Two persons were killed and nine injured in separate road accidents in  Jammu and Doda districts of Jammu and on Saturday, police said.
    A student, Surbhi Kumari (18), was killed and eight other passengers, including six girls, were injured when a minibus turned turtle after colliding with a car at the Kunjwani bypass here. The students were headed to school, they said.
    Both the vehicles suffered extensive damage. The injured were taken to the hospital and the condition of two of them was stated to be serious, according to the officials.
    In the second incident, a car plunged into a gorge near Malhori village in Doda district, killing Mumtaza Begum (36) and leaving her husband Mohsin Ahmad critically injured, police said.
    The two were headed home to Kishtwar from Jammu at the time of the incident. Ahmad was referred to the Government Medical College Hospital Jammu for treatment, they said.

