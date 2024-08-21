back to top
Search
    Jammu KashmirTwo back-to-back tremors shake J&K
    Jammu KashmirKashmirToday's Stories

    Two back-to-back tremors shake J&K

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Woman electrocuted to death, man injured, several houses develop cracks in

    Srinagar, Aug 20: A woman was electrocuted to death while a man was injured in northern districts after two back-to-back earthquakes jolted and Kashmir on Tuesday morning. Some of the residential houses have also suffered damage, reports said.

    The tremors, registering magnitudes of 4.7 and 4.8 on the Richter scale, occurred back-to-back, causing widespread panic among residents, with people rushing out of their homes in fear.

    However, during the earthquake, a 35-year-old woman lost her life due to an electric shock at Odina area of Bandipora district.

    The woman identified as Rafiqa Begum, wife of Mohammad Maqbool Bhat, a resident of Odina Sumbal was immediately referred to Trauma Hospital Pattan where doctors declared her dead upon arrival.

    Meanwhile, a man was injured after he jumped from a building in Baramulla district.

    The injured man, driven by fear during the tremors, jumped from a building (Ahmed Complex) and suffered a leg injury in Baramulla. He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where he is reported to be in stable condition.

    Furthermore, several residential houses in Sumbal, Hajin, Dangiwacha Rafiabad, Qaziabad Haril, Mawer, Langate and Handwara developed cracks, reports said.

    However, no major damage was reported from anywhere during the earthquake.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Cong’s doors open for pre-poll alliance in J&K: Karra
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Cong’s doors open for pre-poll alliance in J&K: Karra

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, Aug 20: Newly-appointed Jammu and Kashmir Congress president...

    Around 300 paramilitary companies deployed in Kashmir ahead of Assembly polls

    Northlines Northlines -
    Srinagar, Aug 20: The Centre has so far deployed...

    Rahul, Kharge to visit J&K amid talks of Cong’s pre-poll alliance with NC

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu, Aug 20: In what could be a significant...

    ECI issues notification for first phase of Assembly elections in J&K

    Northlines Northlines -
    24 Assembly seats to witness voting on Sep 18 Jammu,...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Cong’s doors open for pre-poll alliance in J&K: Karra

    Around 300 paramilitary companies deployed in Kashmir ahead of Assembly polls

    Rahul, Kharge to visit J&K amid talks of Cong’s pre-poll alliance...