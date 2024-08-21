Two back-to-back tremors shake J&K

Woman electrocuted to death, man injured, several houses develop cracks in Kashmir

Srinagar, Aug 20: A woman was electrocuted to death while a man was injured in northern districts after two back-to-back earthquakes jolted Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday morning. Some of the residential houses have also suffered damage, reports said.

The tremors, registering magnitudes of 4.7 and 4.8 on the Richter scale, occurred back-to-back, causing widespread panic among residents, with people rushing out of their homes in fear.

However, during the earthquake, a 35-year-old woman lost her life due to an electric shock at Odina area of Bandipora district.

The woman identified as Rafiqa Begum, wife of Mohammad Maqbool Bhat, a resident of Odina Sumbal was immediately referred to Trauma Hospital Pattan where doctors declared her dead upon arrival.

Meanwhile, a man was injured after he jumped from a building in Baramulla district.

The injured man, driven by fear during the tremors, jumped from a building (Ahmed Complex) and suffered a leg injury in Baramulla. He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where he is reported to be in stable condition.

Furthermore, several residential houses in Sumbal, Hajin, Dangiwacha Rafiabad, Qaziabad Haril, Mawer, Langate and Handwara developed cracks, reports said.

However, no major damage was reported from anywhere during the earthquake.