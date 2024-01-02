Govt agrees to put Hit-and-Run Provisions on hold, Truckers to end strike

Amidst the intense impact of truckers and oil tankers strike on the public life, the Truckers on Tuesday decided to suspend their protests over hit-and-run law after the government assured that the new provisions are to be put on hold till fresh discussions with the Transporters body to be held. Earlier this evening, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla held a discussion with representatives from the All India Motor Transport Congress.

“Govt wants to say that the new rule has not been implemented yet, we all want to say that before implementing Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 106/2, we will have a discussion with All India Motor Transport Congress representatives, and then only we will take a decision,” Bhalla said.

The All India Motor Transport Congress said the central government has kept the ten years of punishment and fine that was imposed in the hit-and-run case on hold. “Until the next meeting of the All India Motor Transport Congress is held no laws will be imposed,” said Amrit Lal Madan, President of All India Motor Transport Congress.