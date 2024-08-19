back to top
Search
    IndiaTruAlt Bioenergy files IPO papers with SEBI; aims to mop up Rs...
    India

    TruAlt Bioenergy files IPO papers with SEBI; aims to mop up Rs 750 cr via fresh issue

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    New Delhi: Leading biofuel producer TruAlt Bioenergy Ltd has filed preliminary papers with capital markets regulator SEBI to raise funds through an initial public offering (IPO).

    The IPO is a mix of fresh issuance of equity shares worth Rs 750 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 36 lakh equity shares by promoters, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP.

    The OFS consists of up to 18 lakh equity shares each by Dhraksayani Sangamesh Nirani and Sangamesh Rudrappa Nirani.

    The company may consider raising Rs 150 crore under the pre-IPO placement round. If such placement is completed, the fresh issue size will be reduced.

    Out of the proceeds from the fresh issuance, Rs 425 crore will be utilised for funding working capital requirements, Rs 172.68 crore for setting up multi-feed stock operations, besides, a portion will be used for general corporate purposes.

    Based in Bengaluru, TruAlt Bioenergy focuses on ethanol production, with a daily production capacity of 1,400 kilolitres(KLPD).

    The company plans to boost its production capacity by an additional 600 KLPD across three locations and aims for 2,000 KLPD by October 2024.

    TruAlt is diversifying into new areas like second-generation (2G) ethanol, utilising surplus bagasse — a byproduct of sugar production — as a raw material.

    Also, the company plans to use 8,00,000 MT of bagasse from its promoter group companies to produce about 6 crore litres of 2G ethanol annually.

    TruAlt's performance is heavily influenced by the price and availability of raw materials like sugar syrup and molasses.

    To reduce reliance on these seasonal resources, the company plans to shift its focus towards producing grain-based ethanol.

    This strategic move will help control material costs, optimise revenue, and maintain consistent ethanol production.

    TruAlt Bioenergy's revenue from operations was Rs 1,223.40 crore and profit after tax stood at Rs 31.81 crore in FY24.

    DAM Capital Advisors and SBI Capital Markets are the book-running lead managers to the company's IPO.

     

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Xolopak India files draft papers with NSE Emerge to mobilise funds via IPO
    Next article
    Govt likely to release draft data protection rules within a month: Vaishnaw
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    ISRO’s SSLV, private players Skyroot, Agnikul eye share in small satellite business

    Northlines Northlines -
    NL Corresspondent NEW DELHI:  ISRO’s latest satellite launch vehicle ‘SSLV’...

    Leather exporters’ delegation to visit Russia from Aug 26 to tap biz opportunities

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi: A delegation of over 20 leather sector...

    IPO-bound Smartworks Coworking Spaces posts Rs 50 cr loss last fiscal on higher expenses

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi: Smartworks Coworking Spaces Ltd, which plans to...

    Govt likely to release draft data protection rules within a month: Vaishnaw

    Northlines Northlines -
    NL Coressponden t NEW DELHI: The government is likely to...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ISRO’s SSLV, private players Skyroot, Agnikul eye share in small...

    Leather exporters’ delegation to visit Russia from Aug 26 to tap...

    IPO-bound Smartworks Coworking Spaces posts Rs 50 cr loss last fiscal...