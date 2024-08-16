The many healing qualities of the sacred Tulsi plant and its effects on health

Tulsi, also known as holy basil, is more than just an herb in Indian culture – it holds sacred significance. Often referred to as the ‘Queen of Herbs', tulsi has been prized for centuries in Ayurveda for its remarkable healing abilities. But what exactly can this powerful plant do for our health when consumed daily?

Sharath Arora, a respected yoga teacher, explained that tulsi is closely linked to spiritual traditions. Its leaves are used in prayers and ceremonies. However, modern science is now shedding light on tulsi's medical qualities. Studies have found that eating a few tulsi leaves first thing in the morning may boost immunity, digestion and even mental well-being.

Tulsi contains antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds that are thought to fight free radicals and reduce infection risk. It also possesses mild diuretic properties, which could aid detoxification. Additionally, tulsi appears to ease stress and anxiety with its adaptogenic effects. For digestion, early reports note tulsi as beneficial for improving enzyme secretion and soothing an upset stomach. Recent data even links tulsi to lower blood sugar levels.

While consuming tulsi leaves on an empty belly offers benefits, excessive amounts could cause side effects like bleeding issues in some cases. It is wise to gradually increase your intake. Those with medical concerns should check with a healthcare provider first. Overall, making tulsi a daily habit could mean better immunity, relaxation and metabolism over time, without relying on expensive supplements or remedies. Just be sure not to replace prescriptions with herbs. When used sensibly, tulsi is a simple, natural addition to any healthy routine.