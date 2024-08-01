The future of beauty: Rise of permanent makeup in modern skincare

As a dermatologist with over 13 years of experience, I have learnt that aesthetics have become extremely important, and looking good plays a significant role in a person's confidence and persona.



Yes, makeup is important. It has to be done scientifically and right.



Permanent makeup is the future. I have seen many issues like sensitive skin, rosacea, allergies, and dermatitis occur on the face when makeup products are not suitable.

I interviewed Elora, who recently specialised further in her permanent makeup artwork in Turkey, to understand what permanent makeup is. I hope these views are helpful.



“Imagine having perfectly shaped eyebrows, rosy lips, and flawless eyeliner without applying makeup daily. That's the magic of permanent makeup, saving you from all the hassle of constant application of makeup, while keeping you photo-ready 24×7,” said Elora, CEO and Founder of Elora's PMU.

The founder told me that whether you're out on vacation and sweating it out at the gym or diving into a pool party, “you don't need to worry about smudging or fading of your makeup, permanent makeup has got you covered.”

Permanent makeup (PMU) has significantly transformed the beauty industry and will maintain its influence in the years ahead.



PMU, also known as micro-pigmentation, uses specialised techniques such as microblading, nanomachine strokes or nano blading, ombre shading, lip blushing (including dark lip corrections), and semi-permanent eyeliner for more expressive and defined eyes.



But it goes beyond enhancing facial features. This includes scalp micropigmentation, areola tinting, scar camouflage and stretch mark camouflage.



The trend of permanent makeup is steadily gaining popularity due to advancements in techniques and pigments, resulting in more natural-looking and long-lasting outcomes.

However, it is important to choose an artist who possesses extensive experience and skills in permanent makeup.



They should adhere strictly to hygiene protocols, use high-quality materials and pigments to guarantee safety and achieve exceptional results. Before committing to a permanent makeup procedure, thoroughly assess the artist's previous work.



Reviewing their portfolio, which showcases before-and-after photos of clients, can provide insights into their style, technique, and consistency in delivering desired outcomes. Reading client testimonials and reviews also offers valuable feedback.

Is it painful? “Well, I wouldn't describe it as painless, but rather the pain is minimally uncomfortable,” said Elora.



When it comes to the idea of blades or needles, many think of the sharp piercing and deep cut with blood oozing out, assuming the same for this procedure.



However, the discomfort can be compared to a cat scratch. You will feel a slight pricking sensation. There might be temporary redness or swelling that typically subsides within 1 to 2 hours.

Is it a tattoo? Yes and no, Elora stated.



It has some similarities with tattoos, but is different from traditional tattooing techniques and procedures.



One should be trained intensively. They should know about pigments, which should be skin-friendly and medical-grade pigments specifically formulated for skin compatibility, unlike traditional tattoo inks.



These pigments maintain their true colour even as they age. While traditional tattoos seep to the third layer of the skin, PMU procedures are confined to the first layer.

HOW TO FIND A GOOD ARTIST AND STUDIO?



One should thoroughly search social media platforms like Instagram and Facebook, as well as Google reviews and artists' websites.



Look for certifications, client portfolios, and testimonials to see the artist's expertise. Never hesitate to travel between or across states to ensure you achieve satisfactory results.

A reputable studio and artist may not be affordable, but they will never disappoint. Just as great artwork commands a higher price, the best artists are not inexpensive. Choosing a cheaper option often means choosing inexperienced or unqualified artists.

WHO DO I THINK?



Maintaining beauty is very important as it often shapes the initial perception others have of us. By adhering to thorough pre-care and post-care practices, individuals can attain exceptionally natural-looking results with permanent makeup.



These routines not only prepare the skin before the procedure but also aid in the healing process afterwards, ensuring optimal outcomes.



Not only does permanent makeup ensure a beautiful, lasting outcome, but it also enhances confidence in one's appearance, making the investment in PMU worthwhile