back to top
Search
IndiaThe author writes on agriculture and social issues; can be reached at...
India

The author writes on agriculture and social issues; can be reached at pkumar6674@gmail.com President Murmu to address joint sitting of Parliament today

By: Northlines

Date:

New Delhi, Jun 26: President Droupadi Murmu will address the joint sitting of the and the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, where she is expected to unveil the priorities of the newly-elected government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Murmu's address to the joint sitting of Parliament will also be the first after the constitution of the 18th Lok Sabha. The first session of the 18th Lok Sabha began on Monday and the 264th session of the Rajya Sabha will begin on June 27.

The President will reach the Parliament in a procession from the Rashtrapati Bhawan, escorted by the horse-mounted presidential bodyguards.

She will be received by Prime Minister Modi and the presiding officers of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha at the Gaja Dwar of the Parliament building from where she will be escorted to the Lower House chamber with the traditional sceptre ‘Sengol' in the lead.

According to Article 87 of the Constitution, the President is required to address a joint session of Parliament at the beginning of the session after each Lok Sabha election. The President also addresses a joint sitting of both Houses in the first session of the Parliament every year.

The government outlines its programmes and policies through the President's address. It also highlights the steps taken by the government the previous year and spells out priorities for the upcoming year.

Following the President's address, the ruling party will move a motion of thanks in both Houses of the Parliament which will be debated by members.

Prime Minister Modi is likely to reply to the debate on the motion of thanks on July 2-3.

Murmu is expected to provide an overview of the Modi government's policies over the past 10 years, covering achievements in various sectors such as economy, defence, healthcare, , and social welfare, among others.

A resurgent Opposition is expected to corner the government on a range of issues such as NEET-UG irregularities, cancellation of UGC-NET, terror attacks in Jammu and , train accidents in the country, and rising prices of essential commodities.

In the recently held general elections, the ruling BJP-led NDA retained power for a third consecutive term by winning 293 seats, much below expectations of the BJP which was hoping for over 400 seats for the ruling alliance.

The Opposition emerged stronger in the elections with the bloc winning 233 seats, which include 98 of the Congress, almost double of the 52 seats it had won in 2019.

Previous article
DRUG ABUSE: A NATIONAL PAIN
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

‘He is a bible and encyclopedia of Indian Cinema’ says Atlee about Kamal Haasan

Northlines Northlines -
Mumbai: Blockbuster director Atlee is right now the most...

‘We Are Confident You’ll Defend Constitution’: Rahul Gandhi Congratulates Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Jun 26: Congratulating Om Birla for being...

Confident Birla as LS speaker will play big role in House fulfilling people’s expectations: PM Modi

Northlines Northlines -
NEW DELHI, Jun 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on...

Court Allows CBI To Formally Arrest Kejriwal

Northlines Northlines -
NEW DELHI, Jun 26: A Delhi court on Wednesday...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

DRUG ABUSE: A NATIONAL PAIN

‘He is a bible and encyclopedia of Indian Cinema’ says Atlee...

GMDC and GUVNL partners in Energy Security for a Vibrant Gujarat