Technical Assistant assumes Junior Engineer post in RDD, Sr Officers ignore

Ajay Sharma

Sunderbani/Rajouri, January 2

Despite being revealed by the Northlines regarding a junior officer assuming charge of Junior Engineer in the Rural Development Department, senior officers seem indifferent in this matter.

According to sources, there is an apparent nexus between this influential Technical Assistant and senior administrative officers.

“It is shocking that a technical assistant has been working as a Junior Engineer in RDD,” said sources, adding that the apparent nexus between the senior officers and this Technical Assistant is vindicated by the fact that no steps were taken to post permanent Junior Engineer in the department.

If sources are to be believed, this alleged nexus is strengthened by the assumption that Technical Assistant is in direct contact with contractors.

“Technical Assistant is given so much authority that he cracks direct deals with the contractors,” alleged sources, adding that senior officers are enjoying this nexus.

When contacted, the ACD Rajouri, he dodged a reply and said that he will not speak to the Northlines as the newspaper writes against the department.