Team India rolls the dice on Mumbai pitch in bid to salvage series pride against New Zealand

After slipping to consecutive defeats against New Zealand in the first two Tests of the 2024 series, Team India have taken a calculated risk in the preparation of the Wankhede Stadium pitch for the final encounter in Mumbai. Trailing 0-2 and with the series already lost, the hosts will look to nothing less than victory to boost their chances of reaching the World Test Championship final next year.

According to reliable sources, the pitch for the deciding Test will feature more available assistance for batsmen on Day 1 compared to the turning tracks seen in Bengaluru and Pune earlier. While spin is still expected to come into play from the second day onward, pacers may have a greater opportunity to make an impact during the initial overs. Turf with some live grass coverage has been relayed at the venue.

When these sides last met at the iconic Mumbai ground in 2021, spinners dominated the contest on a dry, turning surface. Ravichandran Ashwin weaved his magic with remarkable match figures of 8/104 and 10/119, while New Zealand's Ajaz Patel also shone with a historic 10-wicket haul. This time around, the pitch is planned with more balance to give both teams a fair shot at success with bat and ball over the full duration of the Test.

India's bold strategy involves laying a sportive track in the marathon finale. Can Rohit Sharma's troops capitalize on the opportunity to avoid a series whitewash? Only time will tell how the altered pitch plays out when action gets underway in the cosmopolitan financial city. The stage is set for an absorbing battle as India seek the perfect swansong.