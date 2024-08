Surendran K joins The Westin Chennai Velachery, as Director, Sales & Marketing

Chennai: Hospitality service provider The Westin Chennai Velachery has roped in Surendran K As its Director, Sales and Marketing with immediate effect.

Prior to the new role, Surendran, who has over 18 years of experience, has served at Courtyard by Marriott Chennai, Hyatt Regency Chennai and The Residency Towers, a press release said on Saturday.

An alumnus of American Hotels Lodging Association, Surendran has graduated from Annamalai University. He has secured top ranks among the senior management team in South Asia for revenue management between 2021 and 2023.