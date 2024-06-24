back to top
Sunday's NEET-PG postponed as 'precautionary measure'
Sunday’s NEET-PG postponed as ‘precautionary measure’

he Union ministry on Saturday said it has decided to postpone the NEET-PG entrance examination, scheduled to be held on June 23, as a “precautionary measure” in the wake of recent allegations on the integrity of certain competitive exams.

The ministry of health has decided to undertake a thorough assessment of the robustness of processes of the NEET-PG entrance examination, conducted by the Board of Examination for medical students, it said.

“It has accordingly been decided, as a precautionary measure to postpone the NEET-PG entrance examination, scheduled to be held tomorrow — 23rd June, 2024,” the ministry said.

The fresh date of this examination will be notified at the earliest, it said.

“Ministry of health sincerely regrets the inconvenience caused to the students. This decision has been taken in the best interests of the students and to maintain the sanctity of the examination process,” the ministry said.

 

Two dozen shanties gutted in major fire, 2 children rescued
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

