Strongly taken up with Russia early discharge of enlisted Indians: MEA
Strongly taken up with Russia early discharge of enlisted Indians: MEA

New Delhi: Amid reports of Indian youngsters being duped into fighting for the Russian army, South Block on Friday said it had strongly taken up the matter with the Russian government for their early discharge, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday.

Several duped into joining army

Several Indians have been duped into working with Russian army… We remain committed to early release of our nationals and their return home. Randhir Jaiswal, MEA

Will help Indian students in US: MEA

The MEA has assured Indian students in the US that the Indian embassy and its consulates are ready to offer all possible assistance against the backdrop of untimely deaths of at least five of them since January this year.

“We once again appeal to Indian nationals not to be swayed by offers made by agents for support with the Russian army. This is fraught with danger and risk to life,” said MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal when asked about the death of two Indians on the battlefield along border with Ukraine and sent by seven youngsters from Haryana and Punjab seeking help from the Indian Government for their discharge from the Russian army.

Jaiswal also said remained committed to ensuring early release of the Indian nationals serving as support staff to the Russian army. “We remain committed to the early release of our nationals serving as support staff with the Russian army and their eventual return home,” he said. The MEA spokesperson also reiterated strong action being taken by other government agencies against agents and unscrupulous elements who recruited the Indians on false pretexts and promises.

“The CBI yesterday busted a major human trafficking network conducting searches in several cities and collecting incriminating evidence. A case of human trafficking has been registered against several agents,” said Jaiswal.

Indian Mohammed Asfan from Hyderabad, who was duped into joining Russia's war against Ukraine, was recently killed on the battlefield. Also, another Indian, who had worked as support staff to the Russian army, died several days ago. The MEA spokesperson said India was trying to bring back their mortal remains. Around 20 persons had contacted the Indian Government and it was doing its best to locate them. However, the exact number of Indians working as support staff to the Russian Army was not yet known.

Blow to Congress ahead of LS polls, former Union Minister Suresh Pachouri joins BJP
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

