back to top
Search
Jammu KashmirMasjid Damaged In Massive Fire In Srinagar's Bohri Kadal
Jammu KashmirKashmirLatest News

Masjid Damaged In Massive Fire In Srinagar’s Bohri Kadal

By: Northlines

Date:

Srinagar, June 24: A Masjid got damaged after a massive fire broke out in the Bohri Kadal area of central 's district Srinagar on Monday, officials said.
An official said that soon after the incident fire tenders reached to the spot to douse off flames. “By the time the fire tenders reached, Bazar Masjid had suffered extensive damage,” he said.
He said that fire fighting operation is still going on to prevent the fire from spreading further. “The cause of fire is being ascertained,” he said.

Previous article
Indo-Pak Delegation Storms Kishtwar to Scrutinize Power Projects!
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Indo-Pak Delegation Storms Kishtwar to Scrutinize Power Projects!

Northlines Northlines -
JAMMU, June 24: A large delegation from India and...

Delegation from ECS Export Council discusses growth strategies with LG

Northlines Northlines -
JAMMU, June 24: A delegation of Electronics and Computer...

Shocking Betrayal: Mother Abandons Baby in Dry Pond Revenge Plot.

Northlines Northlines -
RAJOURI/JAMMU, June 24:  A woman allegedly killed her eight-day-old...

NEET-UG row: Under fire, RJD releases pics of accused Sanjeev Mukhiya’s wife with Nitish Kumar

Northlines Northlines -
Patna, Jun 24: The ongoing political blame game over...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Indo-Pak Delegation Storms Kishtwar to Scrutinize Power Projects!

Delegation from ECS Export Council discusses growth strategies with LG

Shocking Betrayal: Mother Abandons Baby in Dry Pond Revenge Plot.