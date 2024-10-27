Soldier dies, 9 others injured after Army vehicle turns turtle in Kulgam

Srinagar, Oct 26: An Army jawan was killed, and nine others, including an officer, were injured when their vehicle overturned in Kulgam district, officials said on Saturday.

According to the Army, the accident occurred while the soldiers were on an operational move in the area.

The accident took place late Friday in the Damhal Hanjipora area of Kulgam, where an Army vehicle on patrol duty overturned and rolled approximately 50 feet down into a gorge.

Ten personnel, including a Major, of Army’s 9 Rashtriya Rifles sustained injuries in the accident, officials said.

Following the mishap, local police and Army personnel quickly reached the scene and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital.

“Unfortunately, the driver later succumbed to his injuries, while the remaining nine injured soldiers, after receiving first aid, were shifted to the Army’s 92 Base Hospital in Srinagar,” officials said.

The deceased soldier was identified as Sepoy Jeet Kumar.

In a post on X, the Army’s Srinagar-based Chinar Corps said on the night of October 25, during an operational move in Kulgam district, an Army vehicle skidded and overturned.

“Tragically, one sepoy lost his life, while several soldiers sustained injuries. They were promptly evacuated for medical care, and all are currently stable,” the Army added.

A case was registered in police station D H Pora, Kulgam under several sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.