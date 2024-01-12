Situation along Northern Border stable but sensitive: Army Chief Zero tolerance for HR violations, Rajouri-Poonch an area of concern

Follow-up actions to ensure locals don't feel alienated; Have adopted affected village in Poonch

Studying the methods of adversary, Dos', Don'ts issued to soldiers to act in professional manner; Human Interest very crucial; Counter Terrorism Ops to continue, rise in tourism indicates positive change in J&K; Talks at diplomatic, Security level going on in Ladakh; Infiltration, narco-smuggling continues amid ceasefire pact

NEW DELHI, Jan 11: Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande on Thursday said the situation along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh is ”stable” but ”sensitive”, and asserted that Indian troops are maintaining a ”high state” of preparedness to deal with any challenge.

Addressing a press conference ahead of Army Day, Gen Pande also said that both India and China continue to hold talks at military and diplomatic levels to find a resolution to the remaining issues.

Our operational preparedness continues to be at a high level, he said, noting that the Indian Army is maintaining adequate reserves to confront any security challenge in the region.

Indian and Chinese troops are locked in an over three-year confrontation in certain friction points in eastern Ladakh even as the two sides completed disengagement from several areas following extensive diplomatic and military talks.

On the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, Gen Pande said the ceasefire understanding with Pakistan is holding along the Line of Control (LoC) though there have been infiltration attempts.

We are foiling infiltration attempts along the LoC, he said.

Gen Pande said there has been a drop in overall incidents of violence in Jammu and Kashmir but such incidents have increased in Rajouri-Poonch sector.

Terror infra continues to thrive across the border, he said in an apparent reference to Pakistan's support to various terrorist groups.

This is an area where our adversary is active in abetting terrorism; he said referring to Rajouri-Poonch sector.

Asked about talks between Bhutan and China to resolve their boundary dispute, Gen Pande suggested the developments having bearing on India's security are being monitored.

We have robust military engagement with Bhutan and closely monitoring developments, he said The Army Chief described the situation along the Indo-Myanmar border as a matter of concern.

We are closely watching developments there, he said.

He also said that integration of Agniveers into the Army is moving forward well.

The Army Chief also said that 2024 will be the year of technology adoption for the Indian Army as part of overall modernization of the force.

The Army chief said the situation has about 416 Myanmarese Army personnel crossing over to India till date besides some civilians from that country taking shelter in Mizoram and Manipur.

“The situation across the Indo-Myanmar border is of concern as we also have some of the insurgent groups who are feeling the pressure and are now attempting to come to our side of the border in the state of Manipur,” Gen Pande said.