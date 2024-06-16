SHO Pouni removed after Reasi terror attack

Jammu Tawi, June 15: Following the fatal terror attack on a passenger bus in Reasi district, the Jammu and Kashmir Police has replaced Poni SHO Parmodh Singh. The authorities have taken the decision citing negligence in acting on intelligence inputs prior to the attack.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police has appointed Inspector Suman Singh as the SHO Poni. Inspector Suman Singh has been appointed as the new SHO of Pouni with immediate effect, following the transfer of the previous SHO due to perceived lapses in preventive measures. Inspector Singh has been accused of negligence on acting on inputs before of the attack, said sources.