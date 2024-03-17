Search
Jammu KashmirSheyphali Sharan Appointed Government Spokesperson
Jammu Kashmir

Sheyphali Sharan Appointed Government Spokesperson

By: Northlines

Date:

NEW DELHI, May 17:  Senior Indian Information Service (IIS) officer Sheyphali B Sharan has been appointed as the new Government spokesperson, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said.
  A 1990-batch officer, Sharan will “look after” the charge as Principal Director General (Pr.DG) of the Press Information Bureau (PIB) after incumbent Manish Desai's superannuation on March 31.
Sharan had earlier served as the spokesperson of the Election Commission and the Finance Ministry.
She is the fifth woman officer to head the PIB after Neelam Kapur, Deepak Sandhu, Shakuntala Mahawal and N J Krishna.
Senior IIS officer Maushami Chakraborty has been appointed director general (news) of All Radio (AIR).
Chakraborty, a 1991-batch IIS officer, will take charge in April, succeeding Vasudha Gupta.
The Ministry notified the appointments on Saturday. (Agencies)

Previous article
World Full Of Examples On Fast-Tracking Of Citizenship: Jaishankar On CAA Criticism
Next article
“Elections In Jammu And Kashmir Will Be Held As Per SC Direction”: BJP’S Tarum Chugh
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Imran Khan demands high treason proceedings against Pakistan poll mandate thieves

Northlines Northlines -
Islamabad, Mar 17: Pakistan’s jailed former prime minister Imran...

Election Commission makes fresh electoral bonds data public

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Mar 17: The Election Commission on Sunday...

“Elections In Jammu And Kashmir Will Be Held As Per SC Direction”: BJP’S Tarum Chugh

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Mar 17 : Bharatiya Janata Party general...

World Full Of Examples On Fast-Tracking Of Citizenship: Jaishankar On CAA Criticism

Northlines Northlines -
NEW DELHI, Mar 17: Amid criticism of the Citizenship...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Restructuring at Air India as Tata Group Implements Changes, Over 180...

Ed Sheeran and Diljit Dosanjh wow Mumbai with surprise Punjabi duet

Lakshya Sen’s hopes of All-England glory come to an end after...